Gaza toll mounts as Tel Aviv protests intensify

Shafaq News - Gaza

At least 72 Palestinians were killed overnight in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, including in Khan Younis, Gaza City, and near Palestine Stadium, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

According to Palestinian media, the Israeli military conducted attacks across the Strip with drone and jet strikes, targeting individuals and buildings alike.

جانب من غارات الاحتلال على منازل الفلسطينيين في جباليا، شمال قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/C6btH9sqvq — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 28, 2025

The new casualties raise Gaza’s death toll to over 56,000 since the war began in October 2023. More than 6,000 have died since hostilities resumed in March, amid severe shortages of food, water, and medical aid.

The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen, with widespread displacement, ongoing bombardments, and restricted access to essential services.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump projected a truce “within a week,” citing progress in negotiations involving Israeli and US officials. Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is expected in Washington for follow-up consultations to finalize terms.

Qatari and Egyptian mediators have reportedly stepped up indirect talks with Hamas and Israel, with Hamas outlining its conditions for a Gaza ceasefire, demanding protections for its political bureau members abroad.

Public anger escalated in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, where thousands marched in protest, demanding a ceasefire and the return of hostages. Demonstrators chanted against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war, warning protests would continue until a resolution is achieved.