Hamas sets Gaza ceasefire terms

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Saturday, Hamas outlined its conditions for a Gaza ceasefire, demanding protections for its political bureau members abroad.

Sources told Sky News Arabia that the group wants guarantees that its external assets remain untouched and that its representatives have a role in Gaza’s future governance and security structures.

Hamas also requested a US guarantee to end the war, with mechanisms to discuss these issues during a proposed 70-day ceasefire, the sources noted, adding that Washington has agreed to act as guarantor while maintaining Israel’s right to resume military operations if negotiations collapse.

According to Israel Hayom, any deal would likely include the release of hostages held by Hamas and the relocation of its leadership abroad to reduce regional tensions. The report also noted Israel could revisit a two-state solution if the Palestinian Authority enacts meaningful reforms.

On Friday, President Donald Trump predicted a ceasefire could be reached within a week. Speaking at a White House event marking a peace deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Trump told reporters he was in contact with negotiators and felt confident about progress.