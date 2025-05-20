First anniversary of Raisi’s death: Iran denies Israeli involvement

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected allegations that Israel played a role in the helicopter crash that killed former President Ebrahim Raisi, marking the first anniversary of the fatal incident.

In an interview with Iranian state television, Araghchi said there was no evidence pointing to foreign interference in the May 19, 2024, crash, which also killed former Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several senior officials.

“Current findings do not indicate any external involvement, nor was the incident the result of a hostile Israeli act,” Araghchi stated. “Thank God, it has become clear that what happened to President Raisi was not orchestrated by Israel.”

The crash, one of the deadliest aviation disasters in modern Iranian history, occurred as Raisi’s convoy was traveling through mountainous terrain in poor weather conditions, during his trip back from the Azerbaijan-Iran border.