Fire ravages Kurdish ENKS office in northeast Syria

Shafaq News – Hasakah

A fire broke out on Thursday at the Kurdish National Council (ENKS) office in the city of Amuda, northeast Syria, causing extensive damage to the building.

Shafaq News correspondent in Syria, citing eyewitnesses, reported that staff discovered the fire on arrival and alerted firefighters, who managed to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. “The flames heavily damaged two rooms, and the cause remains unknown,” he quoted an ENKS source.

ENKS said a delegation led by Chairman Mohammed Ismail visited the Amuda branch later in the day to assess the damage. They pledged support to ensure the council’s activities continue despite the incident, stressing that “such attacks would not deter the council’s political mission.”

The Council’s offices in northeast Syria have previously been hit by dozens of fires, with the council often blaming the Revolutionary Youth and the Democratic Union Party (PYD).