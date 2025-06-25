Explosions shake Syria’s Latakia

Shafaq News/ A series of loud explosions were heard on Wednesday between the coastal Syrian cities of Jableh and Baniyas, according to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The agency reported that smoke was seen rising from the countryside near Jableh, a city in Latakia Governorate, with preliminary reports suggesting the blasts were caused by a fire at a former military site, which triggered the detonation of several missiles stored there.

No further details have been released at this time.