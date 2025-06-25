Explosions shake Syria’s Latakia
Shafaq News/ A series of loud explosions were heard on Wednesday between the coastal Syrian cities of Jableh and Baniyas, according to the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).
The agency reported that smoke was seen rising from the countryside near Jableh, a city in Latakia Governorate, with preliminary reports suggesting the blasts were caused by a fire at a former military site, which triggered the detonation of several missiles stored there.
No further details have been released at this time.
مراسل سانا: أصوات الانفجارات التي سُمعت، وأعمدة الدخان التي شوهدت في ريف جبلة، ناتجة عن اندلاع حريق في موقع عسكري سابق، ما أدى إلى انفجار عدد من الصواريخ الموجودة داخله.#سانا— الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@Sana__gov) June 25, 2025