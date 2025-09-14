Ex Al-Assad General unveils blueprint for Syria's future

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Sunday, defected Syrian Brigadier General Manaf Tlas, a former senior officer who commanded the 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard, delivered an in-depth analysis of Syria’s recent developments, the trajectory of the Syrian revolution, and the country’s future.

During a political lecture, he addressed what he described as the "failure of the revolution," the impact of prolonged conflict, and his vision for a new political and military framework.

Defected from the previous regime in 2012, Tlas—son of Mustafa Tlas, who served as Defense Minister for over three decades and was a close ally of the late President Hafez al-Assad—remained active in opposition circles without holding major leadership roles.

He returned to public life after Bashar al-Assad’s fall and the rise of transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa, emphasizing that his role is to provide guidance and support rather than pursue power.

Some accounts link his departure to military operations against his hometown, Rastan, while others point to the regime’s assault on Baba Amr in Homs, which he declined to lead.

However, Tlas framed his defection as a refusal to direct arms against civilians, highlighting his efforts to promote reconciliation in Douma and Homs, initiatives rejected by the previous regime.

He further described the revolution as an effort to break the Al-Assad family’s grip on power rather than restore the old system, attributing early setbacks to foreign interventions, the internationalization of the crisis, and the 2012 arrangements that allowed the regime to endure.

On the military front, he proposed re-establishing a national army by integrating more than 10,000 defected officers, along with members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and officers from the coast and Suwayda, under a unified command.

Regarding political reforms, Tlas called for activating UN Security Council Resolution 2254 with backing from the Arab League and European Union to form a transitional authority, draft a new constitution, and hold elections.

He also encouraged Syrians in neighboring countries to contribute to reconstruction, while noting that the return of those from Western countries depends on guarantees of security and justice.

Speaking to Shafaq News, political analyst Mazen Khalaf described Tlas’ return as part of efforts by opposition figures to reposition themselves, noting that his military background and historical connections give him a unique standing.

Khalaf added that while the national army initiative could resonate with the public, its success depends on consensus among key forces on the ground, which remains uncertain.