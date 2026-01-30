Erdogan: Diplomacy only path on Iran’s nuclear issue

Shafaq News– Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that diplomacy is the only solution to Iran’s nuclear issue, Turkish and Iranian media reported.

Speaking during talks in Istanbul with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Erdogan warned that the Middle East cannot afford further instability, as the US escalates military deployments in the region and threats against Iran.

Araghchi, who also met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan earlier, said Tehran has not turned away from negotiations.

No agreements were announced after the talks.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of possible military action unless Tehran agrees to negotiate over its nuclear program. Earlier today, Erdogan also told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call that Ankara opposes any military action against Iran and is ready to help reduce tensions through mediation.

Tensions between Tehran and Washington have intensified since protests erupted across Iran on December 28 following the collapse of the national currency. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said at least 6,126 people were killed in the unrest, while Iranian authorities have acknowledged about 3,000 deaths.

