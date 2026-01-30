US actions pushed Iran toward Turkiye, FM says

Shafaq News– Istanbul

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that US threats make coordination with Turkiye "necessary," Iranian state media reported, as he held talks with Turkish officials in Istanbul.

Iranian outlets quoted Araghchi as saying regional challenges had grown “more serious,” requiring more intensive consultations between the two neighboring countries.

“We are ready for negotiations, but we are also ready for warfare.”

Araghchi is meeting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments. Iranian media explained that the visit had been planned earlier and follows Fidan’s trip to Tehran several months ago, despite coinciding with heightened US pressure on Iran.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned of possible military action unless Tehran agrees to negotiate over its nuclear program. However, earlier today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone call that Ankara opposes any military action against Iran and is ready to help reduce tensions through mediation.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have intensified since protests erupted across Iran on December 28 following the collapse of the national currency. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) claimed that at least 6,126 people were killed in the unrest, while Iranian authorities have acknowledged about 3,000 deaths.

