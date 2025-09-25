Egypt-Israel relations enter open confrontation

Shafaq News – Middle East

Relations between Egypt and Israel are entering open confrontation, moving beyond decades of “cold peace,” according to the Israeli site Natziv Net.

The report noted that for the first time since the 1979 peace agreement, Egypt used the term 'enemy' to refer to Israel during the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Doha, following the Israeli bombing of a Hamas delegation.

Analysts say the dispute now spans political, security, and media fronts, with accusations of weapons smuggling and drone crossings further heightening tensions.

Egypt, however, emphasized that its Sinai operations remain coordinated under international agreements, firmly rejecting any plan to relocate Palestinians there, viewing such proposals as a violation of its sovereignty.

Natziv Net described the standoff as a war on paper and on the ground, where Israel’s strategy seeks to militarize the crisis by exaggerating threats, while Egypt pursues a strategy of politicizing defense by adhering to international agreements.

To continue reading, click here.