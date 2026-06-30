Double border attacks claim 4 Iranian troops

Shafaq News- Tehran

Four Iranian security personnel were killed and several others injured in two separate armed attacks in western and northwestern Iran on Tuesday, local media reported.

Citing a security source, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency indicated that two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed and two others injured in an “armed terrorist attack” in the border city of Paveh in Kermanshah province.

In a separate shooting in the city of Baneh in Kurdistan province, gunmen targeted a police checkpoint, leaving two police officers dead and injuring three other people, including a three-year-old girl.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for either attack.