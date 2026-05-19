Deadly Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, Hezbollah targets Israeli troops

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli air and drone strikes left more than 15 people dead or wounded across southern Lebanon on Tuesday, Lebanese media reported, as attacks targeted several areas across Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil, Tyre, and Hasbaya.

In Nabatieh district, a drone strike targeted a municipal vehicle in Harouf, killing one person and wounding a municipal member as the two prepared to distribute bread to residents, while another strike on the Kfar Dajjal-Nabatieh road wounded one person after hitting a motorcycle. Israeli warplanes also struck Kfarsir, killing four people, including two women, and wounding two others.

Israeli forces also fired phosphorus munitions toward farmers in al-Mansouri, though no casualties were reported. A separate drone strike targeting a motorcycle in Froun, in Bint Jbeil district, left one person dead.

Further south in Tyre, an Israeli strike on a house in Maarakeh wounded five people, while another drone attack on al-Majadel caused additional injuries. Rescue teams also recovered one body from beneath the rubble of a house struck a day earlier in Qana, where searches continued for another missing person.

The Lebanese Health Ministry put the cumulative toll since March 2 at 3,042 killed and 9,301 wounded.

Local media reported that Israeli forces established a checkpoint near the Mari-Halta junction in Hasbaya area, where three Lebanese citizens were detained, and mobile phones were confiscated.

Israeli reconnaissance aircraft also flew at low altitude over Beirut and its southern suburbs, while the Israeli military issued an “urgent warning” to residents in 12 Lebanese towns, cautioning against approaching Hezbollah fighters, facilities, and weapons.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل الى سكان لبنان المتواجدين في البلدات والقرى التالية: طورا, النبطية التحتا, حبوش, البازورية, طير دبا, كفر حونة, عين قانا, لبايا, جبشيت, الشهابية (طير زبنا), برج الشمالي (صور), حومين الفوقا🔸في ضوء قيام حزب الله الارهابي بخرق اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار يضطر جيش… pic.twitter.com/uzn5NNHHHl — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) May 19, 2026

For its part, Hezbollah announced rocket and drone attacks targeting Israeli troop gatherings and military positions in Rashaf, Ras al-Naqoura, Arab al-Aramsheh, Taybeh, Dibl, and Jal Al-Alam site. The group described the attacks as a response to Israeli ceasefire violations and strikes on southern Lebanese towns that killed and wounded civilians.

Israeli health authorities, which maintain strict restrictions, reported that 1,043 Israeli officers and soldiers had been wounded since fighting resumed on the Lebanese front, including 59 in serious condition and 122 moderately injured.

The Israeli army, meanwhile, reported that an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah detonated near Israeli forces close to the Lebanese border, while another drone crossing from Lebanon into northern Israel was allegedly intercepted. Air raid sirens also sounded in Eilat and Kibbutz Dan following suspected aircraft intrusions.