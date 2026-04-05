Deadly Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon, Beirut suburbs

Shafaq News- Beirut (Updated at 16:49)

Israeli airstrikes continued across southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs on Sunday, causing dozens of casualties and widespread destruction.

In the Jnah area of Beirut’s southern suburbs, a strike targeted a three-story residential building in a densely populated neighborhood near the Rafic Hariri University Hospital, killing four people and wounding 39 others, according to a preliminary figure from the Health Ministry Emergency Operations Center. Another strike hit a fuel station in the Al-Jamous area.

The Israeli military issued an urgent warning to residents of Beirut’s southern suburbs —including Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry, Laylaki, Hadath, Burj al-Barajneh, Tahwitat al-Ghadir, and Chiyah— stating it would continue operations against alleged Hezbollah military infrastructure in the area.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل إلى سكان الضاحية الجنوبية وخاصة في الأحياء:🔸حارة حريك🔸الغبيري🔸الليلكي🔸الحدث🔸برج البراجنة🔸تحويطة الغدير 🔸الشياح⭕️يواصل جيش الدفاع العمل ومهاجمة البنى التحتية العسكرية التابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في مختلف أنحاء الضاحية الجنوبية.⭕️جيش الدفاع لا… pic.twitter.com/FGELQZ33bb — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 5, 2026

In southern Lebanon, the Emergency Operations Center confirmed that a strike on Kfarhata, in the Saida district, killed seven people, including a four-year-old child. An airstrike destroyed a religious gathering hall in the town of Touline, while another strike targeted the main road in Beit Yahoun, in Bint Jbeil district, cutting the route near an army checkpoint.

The ministry said the total toll since March 2 has reached 1,345 dead and 4,040 wounded, including women and children.