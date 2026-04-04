Damascus vows protection for foreign missions following UAE embassy unrest

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs rejected on Saturday any attacks or attempts to approach diplomatic missions on its territory, stressing that such facilities are protected under international law and related agreements.

In a statement, the Ministry dismissed any actions or slogans deemed offensive to countries or their symbols, noting that such behavior runs counter to principles of mutual respect and international cooperation. It also underlined the importance of respecting the right to peaceful expression within legal frameworks, while maintaining public order and safeguarding diplomatic premises.

بيان صادر عن وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين في الجمهورية العربية السورية pic.twitter.com/cwmMP3L9iz — وزارة الخارجية والمغتربين السورية (@syrianmofaex) April 3, 2026

On Thursday, a protest took place outside the UAE embassy in Damascus, attended by dozens of people. A second gathering followed on Friday in support of Palestinian prisoners, during which some participants attempted to enter the embassy building and raise the Palestinian flag above it.

UAE later condemned the “vandalism” targeting its diplomatic mission, urging Syrian authorities to ensure the protection of the embassy and its personnel, open an investigation into the incidents, prevent their recurrence, and take the necessary legal measures against those responsible.