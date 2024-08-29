Iraqi Embassy in Damascus denies claims of reduced stay duration

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Embassy in Damascus refuted claims circulating on social media that Syrian authorities have reduced the permitted stay duration for Iraqi visitors from 30 days to 14 days.

In a statement, the embassy clarified that it had contacted the Syrian Ministry of Interior and Major General Khaled Hadeed, Director of Immigration and Passports, who denied these allegations.

The embassy urged the public to verify information and avoid spreading incorrect details.

In early March 2024, Syrian authorities had reduced the visa fee for Iraqis from $80 to $50. According to Syrian Tourism Minister Mohammed Rami Merdini, the number of Iraqi visitors to Syria increased significantly to 44,000 in January 2024, compared to 11,000 in January 2023. The rise in visitors is attributed to the recent easing of entry requirements.