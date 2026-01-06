Clashes flare in Aleppo neighborhoods, casualties recorded

Shafaq News- Aleppo

Clashes between Internal Security Forces (Asayish) and Syrian government forces near Aleppo’s Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods left ten casualties on Tuesday.

Shafaq News correspondent said the fighting left three people dead, including two women, and injured seven others, among them a child. The clashes intensified amid exchanges of artillery and rocket fire between the two sides, prompting dozens of families to flee areas close to the front lines.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that its forces targeted positions belonging to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood. It also closed the Aleppo–Gaziantep road near the Lairamoun roundabout.

Local sources reported that Syrian government checkpoints prevented residents of both neighborhoods from returning to their homes, leaving dozens stranded in areas under government control.

Aleppo experienced similar heavy clashes late last year, which resulted in civilian casualties and ended with a ceasefire declared by both sides following US pressure, a source told Shafaq News at the time.