Celebrations in Gaza ahead of expected ceasefire

Shafaq News – Gaza

Crowds gathered across several areas of the Gaza Strip on Thursday to celebrate the anticipated ceasefire, which would bring an end to two years of Israeli war.

Speaking with Shafaq News, many residents expressed relief at the prospect of peace, but despite the widespread celebrations, some voiced concern that fighting could resume, especially after the first phase of the agreement is completed and prisoners are exchanged.

They recalled the incidents of March 18, when Israeli forces resumed heavy bombardment following the expiration of the first negotiation phase at that time, halting progress toward a second phase and prolonging the war until the latest agreement was announced in Egypt.