Ceasefire in Gaza may be imminent as talks show progress, says Turkish FM

Shafaq News – Cairo

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan revealed on Wednesday that indirect negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas had made “a lot of headway” and that a ceasefire could be announced within hours.

Fidan, who joined the talks held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, said the delegations were working to finalize an agreement on four key issues. “If agreement is reached, a ceasefire can be declared,” he told reporters. “Netanyahu always has a plan B to sabotage the negotiations, but I don’t think he has room to maneuver.”

The Turkish minister’s remarks come amid growing expectations that the ongoing mediation, involving Egyptian, Qatari, and US envoys, may produce a breakthrough after months of stalled efforts.

Hamas said it had submitted lists of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners to be exchanged in a potential swap and expressed optimism about the progress so far.

According to Israeli officials, 251 taken hostage during the Hamas-led attack two years ago, with 20 of the remaining 48 captives believed to be alive. Gaza health authorities say more than 67,000 people have been killed and large parts of the enclave reduced to rubble since Israel launched its military response.