CENTCOM, Syria discuss ceasefire and transfer of ISIS detainees

US Central Command (CENTCOM) plans to safely and systematically transfer up to 7,000 ISIS detainees, Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said on Wednesday, during talks with Syrian transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

According to a statement by CENTCOM, both parties discussed “the importance of Syrian government forces adhering to a ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and supporting the coordinated transfer of ISIS detainees from Syria to Iraq.” They also reaffirmed their commitment to the complete defeat of ISIS in Syria.

On January 20, Syria’s Defense Ministry announced a four-day ceasefire with the Kurdish-led SDF, which the group said it would fully observe, as the Syrian presidency unveiled a preliminary framework for Hasakah outlining steps toward administrative and military integration. Despite the announcement, both sides have accused each other of violating the truce amid exchanges of heavy weapons fire.

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News that Iraq has begun receiving high-risk detainees of multiple nationalities transferred from Syria, including between 80 and 150 Iraqi nationals. Fighting around prisons and facilities holding ISIS members and their families erupted this week involving armed residents, Syrian government forces, and the SDF, raising renewed concerns over the fate of detainees. The facilities are estimated to hold between 9,000 and 10,000 ISIS fighters, alongside tens of thousands of family members, including more than 3,000 Iraqi nationals.

