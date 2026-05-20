Ben Gvir flotilla video sparks diplomatic backlash in Europe

Ben Gvir flotilla video sparks diplomatic backlash in Europe
2026-05-20T17:08:14+00:00

Shafaq News- Middle East

Canada, Spain, and France summoned Israeli diplomats on Wednesday following international backlash over the treatment of activists detained from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir published a video showing detainees restrained at Ashdod Port.

The Footage showed dozens of activists kneeling with their hands tied and their foreheads on the ground. Ben Gvir also appeared in the video, waving an Israeli flag and mocking the detainees.

The flotilla organizers accused Israeli forces of subjecting detained activists to “violent abuse” after intercepting the convoy at sea, describing the operation as an attempt to prevent international scrutiny of conditions inside Gaza.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand described the scenes as deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable, noting that Canada was treating the matter with “the utmost seriousness” because it involved the humane treatment of civilians, media outlets reported.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares condemned what he described as “monstrous” treatment of flotilla participants and demanded a public apology from Israel.

In France, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot demanded the release of French citizens participating in the convoy and urged Israeli authorities to treat them with respect.

Ireland joined the criticism, with Foreign Minister Helen McEntee saying she was “appalled and shocked” by the footage and calling for the immediate release of Irish activists, including the sister of Irish President Catherine Connolly. McEntee added that Ireland’s ambassador to Israel had requested assurances regarding the detainees’ welfare and legal protections.

Italy and Greece also condemned the treatment of the activists and called for the immediate release of their citizens, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni demanded an apology from Israel.

Additionally, Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry accused Ben Gvir of once again exposing what it described as the “violent and barbaric mentality” of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

According to Israeli media outlets, the footage also triggered criticism inside Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing Ben Gvir’s conduct as “not in line with Israel’s values and norms” and ordering the activists’ deportation, while Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused the minister of harming Israel’s image through a “disgraceful display.” Ben Gvir defended his actions, saying he was proud of the security forces’ treatment of what he called “supporters of terror.”

Around 50 vessels under the Global Sumud Flotilla departed from Turkiye last week in an attempt to challenge Israel’s blockade on Gaza. Israeli authorities reported that about 430 activists aboard the convoy were transferred to Ashdod Port after the interception.

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