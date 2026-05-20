Ben Gvir flotilla video sparks diplomatic backlash in Europe

Shafaq News- Middle East

Canada, Spain, and France summoned Israeli diplomats on Wednesday following international backlash over the treatment of activists detained from the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, after Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir published a video showing detainees restrained at Ashdod Port.

The Footage showed dozens of activists kneeling with their hands tied and their foreheads on the ground. Ben Gvir also appeared in the video, waving an Israeli flag and mocking the detainees.

ככה אנחנו מקבלים את תומכי הטרורWelcome to Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/7Hf8cAg7fC — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) May 20, 2026

The flotilla organizers accused Israeli forces of subjecting detained activists to “violent abuse” after intercepting the convoy at sea, describing the operation as an attempt to prevent international scrutiny of conditions inside Gaza.

SOS - Al Lajjun (Isias) InterceptedSOS: the israeli occupation has again illegally and violently intercepted our international fleet of humanitarian vessels and abducted our volunteers as they undertake a legitimate mission to break the illegal siege on Gaza and open a… pic.twitter.com/ZBq1vPXjsW — Global Sumud Flotilla (@gbsumudflotilla) May 20, 2026

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand described the scenes as deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable, noting that Canada was treating the matter with “the utmost seriousness” because it involved the humane treatment of civilians, media outlets reported.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares condemned what he described as “monstrous” treatment of flotilla participants and demanded a public apology from Israel.

Ante el trato monstruoso, indigno y humillante de un ministro de Israel a los españoles y resto de miembros de la flotilla he convocado urgentemente a la encargada de negocios de Israel. Exijo su liberación inmediata y disculpas del gobierno de Israel. pic.twitter.com/3IugTQGqY3 — José Manuel Albares (@jmalbares) May 20, 2026

In France, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot demanded the release of French citizens participating in the convoy and urged Israeli authorities to treat them with respect.

Les agissements de M. Ben Gvir à l'égard des passagers de la flottille Global Smud, dénoncés par ses propres collègues au gouvernement israélien, sont inadmissibles. J'ai demandé que l'ambassadeur d'Israël en France soit convoqué pour exprimer notre indignation et obtenir des… — Jean-Noël Barrot (@jnbarrot) May 20, 2026

Ireland joined the criticism, with Foreign Minister Helen McEntee saying she was “appalled and shocked” by the footage and calling for the immediate release of Irish activists, including the sister of Irish President Catherine Connolly. McEntee added that Ireland’s ambassador to Israel had requested assurances regarding the detainees’ welfare and legal protections.

Italy and Greece also condemned the treatment of the activists and called for the immediate release of their citizens, while Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni demanded an apology from Israel.

Le immagini del ministro israeliano Ben Gvir sono inaccettabili. È inammissibile che questi manifestanti, fra cui molti cittadini italiani, vengano sottoposti a questo trattamento lesivo della dignità della persona.Il Governo italiano sta immediatamente compiendo, ai più alti… — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 20, 2026

Additionally, Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry accused Ben Gvir of once again exposing what it described as the “violent and barbaric mentality” of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

Regarding the Use of Violence by an Israeli Minister Against Detained Participants of the Global Sumud Flotilla https://t.co/g1JB9lNQxy pic.twitter.com/kRZAZkfNdg — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkiye) May 20, 2026

According to Israeli media outlets, the footage also triggered criticism inside Israel, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describing Ben Gvir’s conduct as “not in line with Israel’s values and norms” and ordering the activists’ deportation, while Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused the minister of harming Israel’s image through a “disgraceful display.” Ben Gvir defended his actions, saying he was proud of the security forces’ treatment of what he called “supporters of terror.”

You knowingly caused harm to our State in this disgraceful display - and not for the first time.You have undone tremendous, professional, and successful efforts made by so many people - from IDF soldiers to Foreign Ministry staff and many others.No, you are not the face of… https://t.co/KOj6fhpyM7 — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) May 20, 2026

Around 50 vessels under the Global Sumud Flotilla departed from Turkiye last week in an attempt to challenge Israel’s blockade on Gaza. Israeli authorities reported that about 430 activists aboard the convoy were transferred to Ashdod Port after the interception.