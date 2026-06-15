Beirut applauds Iran-US ceasefire deal

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday welcomed the recently signed Iran–US ceasefire agreement during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Describing the understanding as a potential opening to ease regional tensions, he stressed the need to sustain political and diplomatic momentum in support of longer-term stability across Lebanon.

Araghchi, in turn, conveyed the importance of respecting Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, expressing hope that the positive atmosphere generated by the accord would contribute to the country’s stability and support recovery and development efforts.

تلقّى رئيس الجمهورية العماد جوزاف عون مساء اليوم اتصالاً هاتفياً من وزير خارجية الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية السيد عباس عراقجي، تم خلاله التداول في المستجدات الإقليمية الراهنة وعدد من الملفات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.وخلال الاتصال، رحّب الرئيس عون بالتفاهم الذي تم التوصل إليه بين… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) June 15, 2026

The call was followed by another conversation between Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Araghchi, during which the Iranian Foreign Minister briefed Berri on the details of the agreement, including the cessation of Israeli hostilities in Lebanon.

He also underlined that the clause should take effect immediately and remain in force throughout a 60-day negotiation period, noting that ensuring compliance with the provision falls under the responsibility of the United States and other parties designated as guarantors of the understanding.

Despite the proposed agreement, Israel has repeatedly claimed to maintain its presence in areas it considers strategically important. Earlier today, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz noted that he and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had adopted a policy under which Israeli forces would remain in “security zones” in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza.

Meanwhile, Maariv, quoting a military source, reported that Israeli forces would continue operating in the “Yellow Line” area in southern Lebanon and had not received any orders to halt operations or withdraw troops from areas where they are currently deployed.

Read more: US-Iran ceasefire deal leaves Lebanon without guarantees