Arab Parliament backs Jordan, UAE after Iran attacks

Arab Parliament backs Jordan, UAE after Iran attacks
2026-08-31T14:02:19+00:00

Shafaq News- Cairo

The Arab Parliament on Monday condemned Iran’s attacks on Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a “direct threat” to regional security, expressing full support for both countries.

Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi stressed Jordan and the UAE’s right to self-defense under the UN Charter and international law. He also urged the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to take a firm position to prevent further assaults and contain a broader regional escalation.

The United States struck Iran’s Larak Island late Sunday, its first such attack in a month, where the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported deaths and injuries among its personnel and civilians. Tehran subsequently announced retaliatory strikes targeting sites housing US forces in Jordan and the UAE.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon