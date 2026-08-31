Shafaq News- Cairo

The Arab Parliament on Monday condemned Iran’s attacks on Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a “direct threat” to regional security, expressing full support for both countries.

Arab Parliament Speaker Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Yamahi stressed Jordan and the UAE’s right to self-defense under the UN Charter and international law. He also urged the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to take a firm position to prevent further assaults and contain a broader regional escalation.

البرلمان العربي يدين الهجوم الإيراني السافر على الإمارات والأردن ويؤكد: تهديد مباشر لأمن المنطقةأعرب معالي السيد محمد بن أحمد اليماحي، رئيس البرلمان العربي، عن إدانة البرلمان العربي بأشد العبارات للهجوم الإيراني السافر الذي استهدف دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة والمملكة الأردنية… pic.twitter.com/EaV8c3FfPT — ArabParliament البرلمان العربي (@arabparlment) August 31, 2026

The United States struck Iran’s Larak Island late Sunday, its first such attack in a month, where the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported deaths and injuries among its personnel and civilians. Tehran subsequently announced retaliatory strikes targeting sites housing US forces in Jordan and the UAE.