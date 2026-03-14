Jordan condemns drone attack on UAE consulate in Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Amman

Jordan on Saturday condemned the attack targeting the United Arab Emirates consulate in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq for the second time in a week, which wounded two security personnel and damaged the building.

In a statement, the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates stressed the need to respect international law and the protections afforded to diplomatic missions under the Geneva Conventions and the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The ministry also reaffirmed Jordan’s full solidarity with the UAE.

دان الأردن اليوم بأشدّ العبارات استهداف القنصلية العامة لدولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة في إقليم كردستان العراق الشقيق للمرة الثانية خلال أسبوع، ما أدّى إلى إصابة عنصرَيْن من أمن القنصلية، وأضرارِ في المبنى.وأكّدت وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين ضرورة احترام القانون… pic.twitter.com/o3CJVGYXKH — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) March 14, 2026

Earlier today, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its consulate in the Kurdistan Region had been targeted by a drone, injuring two security guards and causing damage to the facility.

No official response has yet been issued by authorities in Baghdad or Erbil. Earlier this week, the Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Directorate said drones had been intercepted over Erbil, with debris from one falling near the consulate building without confirming a direct strike at the time.