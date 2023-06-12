Kurdistan's PM Discusses Health Cooperation with Jordanian Minister

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Kurdistan Region's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held discussions with Jordanian Minister of Health Firas al-Hawari.

In a statement, the Kurdish prime minister's office stated that Barzani received al-Hawari in Erbil, where the Jordanian minister conveyed greetings from Jordan's King Abdullah II to Barzani.

During the meeting, the two sides highlighted Amman and Erbil's historical and special relationship. Barzani thanked Jordan and King Abdullah II for their "consistent support to the region."

The meeting discussed ways to strengthen healthcare cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and Jordan.