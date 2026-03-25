UAE condemns Iran strike on Peshmerga, backs Iraq

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

The United Arab Emirates condemned, on Wednesday, Iran’s missile strike on Peshmerga forces in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, calling it a serious escalation and a breach of international law.

UAE's Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with Iraq and the Kurdish Government (KRG) following the attack, which killed and wounded dozens of Peshmerga personnel.

UAE Condemns Iran’s Unprovoked Terrorist Attacks Targeting Kurdistan Region of Iraqhttps://t.co/ynsAlNIOZD pic.twitter.com/oZBbeQIf2x — MoFA وزارة الخارجية (@mofauae) March 25, 2026

Kurdish authorities said the strike hit military positions north of Erbil, including units of the 7th and 5th infantry divisions in the Soran area, killing six fighters and wounding 30 others.

The condemnation follows a broader escalation. Iran said it also targeted Erbil International Airport with surface-to-surface missiles, while Iran-aligned factions claimed dozens of attacks across Iraq and the wider region in recent days.