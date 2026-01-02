Angelina Jolie urges immediate international action on Gaza crisis

Shafaq News– Arish

Hollywood actress and humanitarian advocate Angelina Jolie on Friday called for urgent international intervention to address what she described as severe humanitarian suffering in the Gaza Strip, urging the rapid delivery of aid to the besieged enclave, according to Egyptian media reports.

During a visit to the city of Arish in Egypt’s North Sinai province and the Egyptian side of the Rafah land crossing, Jolie said her presence was meant to highlight Palestinians’ fundamental rights to food, medicine, and safety rather than to deliver speeches.

She met Palestinian wounded receiving treatment at Arish General Hospital, where medical staff briefed her on the nature of the injuries and the mounting pressure on the healthcare system caused by the influx of patients from Gaza. Jolie also reviewed emergency treatment procedures and coordination efforts for transferring critical cases.

At the Rafah crossing, she observed the flow of humanitarian and relief assistance into Gaza, as Israeli restrictions remain in effect and shortages of food, medicine, and fuel persist inside the territory.

The trip was carried out alongside a delegation from the US State Department.

Arish and the Rafah crossing continue to play a central role in humanitarian operations linked to the war in Gaza. The city serves as a key logistical hub for receiving aid and evacuating the wounded, while Rafah remains the only land crossing between Gaza and Egypt and the primary channel for humanitarian assistance, as other access points stay closed.