Amnesty: Syrian forces executed 46 Druze in Suwayda

Shafaq News – Damascus

Amnesty International reported on Tuesday that the Syrian government and affiliated forces extrajudicially executed 46 Druze men and women in Suwayda on 15–16 July after troops entered the city and imposed a curfew.

Some perpetrators wore General Security insignia and used Ministry of Interior–marked trucks, Amnesty said, adding that it also verified videos showing at least four men in military uniforms with a black patch bearing the Islamic declaration of faith, a symbol commonly associated with the Islamic State (IS), though IS has not claimed responsibility for the killings.

The organization added that it verified 22 videos and photos, documented 46 killings, and wrote to Syrian authorities on 12 August; no response was received at publication. The organization is also investigating reports of abductions by Druze groups and Bedouin fighters between 17–19 July.

