Shafaq News- Al-Hasakah

Al-Hasakah Governor Nour al-Din Ahmed met on Monday with a delegation from the Kurdish National Council in Syria, led by Mohammed Ismail, to discuss living conditions, the integration of service institutions, and security in the province, a council source told Shafaq News.

Also attending were Syrian People's Assembly member Fasla Yusuf, integration committee official Hassan Sharu, and members of the council's presidential body, Suleiman Oso and Zahra Ahmed.

Earlier, thousands of demonstrators from across Al-Hasakah gathered in the city's central square, calling for the Syrian state to extend its authority across the province.

Kurdish political parties in Syria have urged calm following recent protests in Al-Hasakah, calling for dialogue among the region's communities and urging that public demands be addressed peacefully.