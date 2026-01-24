AANES urges UN to intervene as Syria's Kobani faces “catastrophic situation”

Shafaq News– Damascus

The Kurdish-led Democratic Autonomous Administration of the North and East Syria Region (AANES) warned on Saturday that Kobani city is facing a “suffocating siege” that threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians, amid renewed military escalation in the region.

Addressing local and international public opinion, the administration cautioned that Kobani now stands “on the brink of a real humanitarian disaster,” describing the targeting of the city as “a direct attack on the will of free peoples” and “the democratic experience in North and East Syria.”

“In the face of this catastrophic situation,” the administration called for “immediate and rapid solutions,” urging the opening of safe corridors to allow humanitarian and medical aid to enter, ensure treatment for the wounded, and provide essential needs to residents “without any conditions or restrictions.”

It also urged the international community, the United Nations, and humanitarian and human rights organizations to “assume their legal and moral responsibilities” and intervene urgently to halt attacks on areas of the Jazira Canton, confirming that continued pressure threatens stability and civil peace and deepens civilian suffering across the region.

“Silence in the face of what is happening is complicity,” it added, “and urgent intervention today is a humanitarian responsibility that cannot be postponed.”

The remarks come against the backdrop of renewed clashes in northeastern Syria between Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which operate in coordination with AANES, and Syrian government-aligned forces, despite a four-day ceasefire expected to expire today. The People’s Protection Units (YPG), a core component of the SDF, warned that Kobani remains under siege and continues to face water cutoffs, noting that humanitarian and security threats are “escalating at an alarming pace.”

The developments have also prompted protests in the Kurdistan Region, where dozens of Kurds gathered near the historic citadel in Erbil on Friday, holding banners reading “Kobani Friday” and calling for the protection of Kurds in Syria.