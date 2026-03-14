820+ killed in Lebanon as Israel-Hezbollah clashes intensify

Shafaq News- Beirut

At least 53 people were killed and 76 wounded in Israeli military operations on Saturday, raising the total death toll in Lebanon to 826 dead and 2,009 injured since the start of Israeli attacks on March 2, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

Tensions escalated along the Lebanese front, while the southern suburbs of Beirut remained under a tense calm following Israeli evacuation warnings. Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it had carried out a series of attacks on Israeli military positions and settlements. The group claimed it struck a newly established Israeli site in southern Lebanon with a precision missile, targeted two Merkava tanks near the Jal al-Allam position, and launched rockets toward the headquarters of Israel’s 146th Division near Nahariya.

Read more: Beirut’s southern suburb empties overnight: Stories of displacement under fire

The Israeli army said its forces had eliminated another commander linked to Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Military spokesperson said Israeli airstrikes earlier this week killed Hisham Abdul Karim Yassin, whom he described as a central communications commander working with Hezbollah and the IRGC’s Palestine Corps.

Israeli strikes also targeted multiple southern Lebanese towns, including Sajd, Khiam, Sarafand, and areas near Naqoura and the Litani River, according to local reports.