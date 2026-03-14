Israel kills Hezbollah–Quds Force commander in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli military on Saturday announced the killing of a senior Hezbollah-linked official affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as the confrontation between Hezbollah and Israel entered its 13th day.

In a statement, the army identified the victim, killed in an airstrike on Wednesday, as Hisham Abdul Karim Yassin, a central commander in Hezbollah’s communications unit and in the “Palestine Corps” within the IRGC’s Quds Force.

#عاجل 🔴 جيش الدفاع قضى على قائد آخر في فيلق فلسطين التابع لفيلق القدس الإيراني: تصفية خمسة عناصر من وحدة فيلق القدس منذ بداية عملية زئير الأسد🔸هاجم سلاح الجو في وقت سابق من هذا الأسبوع (الأربعاء)، وقضى على المدعو هشام عبد الكريم ياسين الذي عمل قائدًا مركزيًا في وحدة الاتصالات… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) March 14, 2026

The military accused Yassin of helping strengthen Hezbollah’s capabilities and supporting Iran’s efforts to entrench its presence in Lebanon while advancing militant plans under the direction of Tehran.

According to the army, Yassin is the fifth Quds Force operative and the third member of its Palestine Corps killed since the launch of what Israel calls “Operation Roaring Lion.”

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that Israeli strikes since hostilities resumed on March 2 have killed at least 826 people, including more than 100 children, and wounded 2,009 others, while more than 800,000 residents have been displaced. On the Israeli side, the Health Ministry reported 3,199 injuries since the war with Iran began on February 28.