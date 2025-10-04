+8,000 Palestinians buried beneath Gaza rubble

2025-10-04T15:05:24+00:00

Shafaq News – Gaza

More than 8,000 people are believed to be trapped under rubble in Gaza, the Palestinian Center for the Missing and Forcibly Disappeared (PCMFD) estimated on Saturday.

In a statement, the Center stressed the urgent need for action, noting that local authorities are struggling to manage the widespread destruction caused by two years of ongoing Israeli airstrikes.

It also called on the international community to provide heavy machinery, forensic experts, and DNA technology, emphasizing the necessity of recovering victims’ bodies and identifying them before burial in line with international standards.

“The silence of the international community represents a failure of human values and leaves Palestinian families facing an open-ended tragedy,” the statement added.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign has killed 67,074 Palestinians and wounded 169,460, according to the Gaza-run Health Ministry.

