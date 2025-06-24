50 killed as Israeli fire targets aid seekers in Rafah

Shafaq News/ 50 Palestinians were killed on Tuesday in two separate Israeli attacks on crowds waiting for humanitarian aid in Rafah, southern Gaza.

According to local outlets, Israeli aircraft struck a distribution point in the al-Shakoush area northwest of Rafah, killing 25 people and injuring dozens more. A second incident near an aid center north of Rafah saw Israeli forces shoot and kill another 25.

Separately, al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat reported receiving 19 bodies and 146 injured in the past hours after Israeli forces targeted civilians waiting for aid along Salah al-Din Road, south of Wadi Gaza. Among the injured were 62 individuals in critical condition.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that the overall death toll from the Israeli offensive has risen to 55,998, with 131,559 people wounded since October 7, 2023.

In response to the continued attacks on civilians, the UN Human Rights Office condemned the Israeli military’s actions. “Desperate, hungry people continue to face the inhumane choice of either starving to death or risk being killed while trying to get food,” it noted, urging Israel to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.