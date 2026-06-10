300 Mexican soldiers guard Iran's 2026 World Cup base in Tijuana

Shafaq News- Mexico City

Security around Iran’s 2026 FIFA World Cup base in Tijuana was significantly reinforced, with Mexican authorities deploying about 300 soldiers and National Guard personnel to guard the squad’s accommodation, Mexican media reported Wednesday.

The measures aim to protect the Iranian delegation and reduce the risk of security incidents or sabotage attempts amid broader regional and international tensions.

Iran originally planned to establish its base in Arizona in the United States but later shifted to Tijuana on the Mexican side due to US restrictions and visa-related hurdles. The side is expected to travel into the United States for its matches and return after each game to its training base in Mexico.

Last week, US authorities granted visas to Iran’s national football side, resolving uncertainty just 10 days before its opening match. The delegation, however, stated that Washington restricted access for several members, describing the move as “politicizing sport and undermining equal conditions for all participating sides.”

Iran will take part in its seventh World Cup appearance, having previously featured in the 1978, 1998, 2006, 2014, 2018, and 2022 editions without advancing beyond the group stage. It will open its Group G campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, before facing Belgium in the same city, and conclude its group-stage schedule against Egypt in Seattle.