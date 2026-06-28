Iran: World Cup 2026’s ‘most oppressed’ team?

Shafaq News

After Iran’s 1-1 draw with Egypt left their World Cup 2026 hopes hanging by a thread, the players walked out of the locker room and left behind a message of thanks to Seattle for its hospitality, writing about fairness, honor, and the soul of football.

After drawing Belgium in Los Angeles, they had done the same, thanking the city and speaking of dignity, pride, respect, and friendship among nations. That was the strange dignity of Iran’s World Cup: the team complained but did not collapse into bitterness; it protested its treatment, then cleaned the room; it spoke of injustice, then thanked the hosts; it was pushed through one of the “most politically loaded” campaigns in recent World Cup memory, according to analysts, and still tried to sound like a football team.

When the final blow arrived on Sunday morning, after Austria’s late equalizer against Algeria ended Iran’s last route into the last 32, the Persian Cheetahs officially left the tournament unbeaten: 2-2 against New Zealand, 0-0 against Belgium, 1-1 against Egypt. Against the Pharaohs, Mehdi Taremi missed from the penalty spot, Iran hit the crossbar, and Shoja Khalilzadeh thought he had scored the goal that would carry Team Melli into history, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

But Iran’s tournament was never only about what happened between the lines. The team had expected to base itself in Arizona, but political tension and visa uncertainty pushed its camp to Tijuana, Mexico, and from there, Iran had to commute into the United States for matches, with the squad required to enter within 24 hours of kickoff and leave the same day for games near Los Angeles. The restrictions were later eased before the Egypt match in Seattle, but only partially.

This was not routine inconvenience, because tournament football is built on recovery, rhythm, staff access, treatment rooms, analysis meetings, sleep, and the feeling that the day before a match belongs to the players, so for Iran, the day before a match was often spent on border procedure.

Fifteen Iranian federation members were denied US visas, including senior officials and support personnel, according to the national team, which also stated that its official ticket allocation had been withdrawn days before the tournament, while families, staff, and supporters became part of the same administrative fog surrounding the squad.

Taremi called it “a disaster,” telling reporters after Egypt that Iran had to travel again to Tijuana “without recovery, without anything,” while coach Amir Ghalenoei called his side the most oppressed team in the tournament and urged FIFA not to allow future hosts to treat teams in the same way.

Jules Boykoff, a former professional footballer and politics professor at Pacific University in Oregon, told The Guardian before Iran’s opener that FIFA’s dream of an apolitical World Cup had become a fantasy, describing 2026 as the “most politically combustible World Cup ever,” with the Iran-US-Israel war sitting at its center.

Roger Bennett, founder of Men in Blazers, placed the issue in a wider football frame, arguing that politics at the World Cup is “never new,” because when nations play, their histories, cultures, and politics take the field with them.

As Bennett said, everywhere Iran went, politics followed. In Los Angeles, Iranian diaspora tensions filled the stands before the match had settled, with some fans carrying pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flags, others booing the anthem, and another portion cheering the players themselves.

In Seattle, Egypt vs Iran had been designated locally as a Pride Match before the draw placed two Muslim-majority countries in the fixture. Both federations objected, FIFA allowed rainbow flags, and the match passed without incident. Taremi’s answer afterwards: “Iran’s religion does not accept that, but the team respected [LGBT people] and had come to play football.”

One Iran fan told Shafaq News that Iran carried all of those issues, then added war, visa exclusions, missing staff, border restrictions, protest flags, and symbolic disputes that “made normal football feel almost impossible.”

For now, Iran go home unbeaten, exhausted, and unheard, having played three opponents on the field and something larger around it.