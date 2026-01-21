10+ killed as Israel resumes Gaza evacuations

Shafaq News– Gaza (Updated at 17:55)

Israeli gunfire and shelling killed 11 Palestinians across Gaza on Wednesday, including three journalists working for an Egyptian humanitarian organization, Palestinian media reported, as hundreds of families faced displacement following Israeli evacuation orders for the first time since the October 10 ceasefire.

Breaking | The death toll has risen to 11 Palestinians killed, including three journalists, as a result of the continued Israeli army attacks across the Gaza Strip since the start of the day, according to medical sources. pic.twitter.com/ghTWToLdVs — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 21, 2026

In a statement, Gaza’s Government Media Office estimated that Israeli ceasefire violations since October 10 have left 1,820 Palestinians killed, wounded, or detained, including 483 fatalities, most of them women and children.

A devastated father weeps over the loss of his young son, 13-year-old Motasem Sahrafi, who was killed by Israeli gunfire this morning east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/IjE6tS78fR — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 21, 2026

On the humanitarian level, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that access remains severely constrained, with only 25,816 of 60,000 aid trucks planned under ceasefire arrangements, about 43%, and just 13% of required fuel have entered Gaza, while the Rafah crossing remains closed, restricting shelter materials, medical supplies, and fuel for power generation.

Winter conditions have also compounded the crisis; the agency said temperatures below 10°C, heavy rain, and strong winds have flooded or collapsed thousands of tents since late December, exposing around 800,000 displaced people sheltering on beaches and open ground. At least six children have died from hypothermia or drowning this winter, the agency added.

1 million women and girls are starving in Gaza in the cold pic.twitter.com/oqPe3LOdP5 — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) January 11, 2026

While food assistance now meets basic caloric needs for the first time since 2023, easing famine risk, 1.6 million Gazans, roughly 75% of the population, still face acute hunger due to soaring prices and devastated farmland, OCHA added.

Human Rights Watch has urged unrestricted humanitarian access, warning that the ceasefire, now more than 100 days old, could collapse without relief.