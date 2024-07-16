Turkish airstrikes target PKK positions in northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ Turkish warplanes struck, on Tuesday, two mountainous areas in Al-Amadiya district, north of Duhok in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the airstrikes targeted positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the villages of Koherzi and Palava on the slopes of Matin Mountain, as well as in the towns of Serki and Rodeniya on the slopes of Gara Mountain.

A new wave of displacement took place in Duhok as residents of villages in Al-Amadiya district fled due to ongoing armed conflict between PKK and the Turkish military.