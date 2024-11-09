Fire contained at Erbil oil refinery, no casualties reported

Shafaq News/ A local source reported on Saturday evening that a fire at an oil refinery on the Kweir road in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, has been brought under control.

The source informed Shafaq News that "civil defense teams successfully contained the fire that broke out at an oil refinery along the Kweir road within Erbil province."

The source added that the operation to contain the flames inside the refinery took about an hour, with only material damage reported. No further details were provided regarding the cause of the fire.