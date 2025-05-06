Visit Kurdistan: Qyzqapan Tomb, where stone remembers the dead

Shafaq News/ In the Chemi Rezan Valley west of Al-Sulaymaniyah, the Qyzqapan Tomb rises from a limestone cliff—an ancient chamber carved high into the rock, bearing witness to a time when stone held memory and belief. Set roughly 65 kilometers from Al-Sulaymaniyah city, this archaeological site remains one of the most significant examples of rock-cut funerary architecture in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Ancient Echoes in the Cliffs

Dating back to the Median–Achaemenid period (ca. 600–330 BCE), Qyzqapan Tomb reflects a fusion of Persian artistic and spiritual traditions. Carved into a vertical limestone wall roughly eight meters above the valley floor, its façade features two Ionic-style engaged columns flanking a central doorway. Above the entrance, a relief shows two human figures standing beside a fire altar—hands raised in a gesture widely interpreted as Zoroastrian.

Above this scene are three carved divine symbols: a seated figure inside a crescent (possibly the moon god Mah), a starburst with eleven rays, and a four-winged figure believed to represent Ahura Mazda, the chief deity of Zoroastrianism. These motifs, though weathered by time, retain deep spiritual and cultural significance.

Inside, the tomb contains three burial chambers, each with a carved grave.

No inscriptions have been discovered, and the identities of those interred remain unknown. However, the structure’s design and iconography suggest it was built for someone of high status—perhaps a noble or religious figure.

A Path Through the Valley

Reaching Qyzqapan requires some effort. The tomb lies west of Zarzi village, near the road connecting Al-Sulaymaniyah and Dokan. The final stretch involves hiking over unpaved, rocky terrain, with no formal paths or visitor infrastructure. The ascent is moderate but can be challenging, especially during wet or hot conditions. Caution is advised, and proper footwear is essential.

Despite the physical effort, the reward is clear. The view from the tomb extends over the Chemi Rezan Valley, a landscape shaped by time and silence. Few places in the Region offer such a raw connection to the past—unfiltered by fences or tourism.

Seasons of Silence and Stone

The best time to visit the tomb is during spring (March–May) and autumn (September–November), when the weather is cool and the landscape is at its most vibrant. During summer, high temperatures can make the climb uncomfortable, while winter conditions may bring rain and slippery terrain. The site is open year-round and there is no entrance fee.

Resting in the City Below

There are no accommodations at the tomb site or in Zarzi village itself. However, Al-Sulaymaniyah city—around an hour’s drive away—offers a wide range of hotels for every budget. Visitors often base themselves in the city and plan a day trip to Qyzqapan with local guides or personal vehicles.

A Preserved Heritage

In 2002, the Directorate General of Antiquities of Al-Sulaymaniyah conducted restoration work at the site to stabilize its structure and mitigate erosion damage. A full-scale replica of the tomb’s façade was later created and installed at the museum, where it serves as both an educational exhibit and a cultural safeguard for the original.

The site itself has not been commercialized or developed for tourism, which has helped preserve its atmosphere. Qyzqapan remains a destination primarily for those with historical interest, archaeological background, or a deep appreciation for remote heritage sites.

Qyzqapan Tomb stands not just as a remnant of the ancient world, but as a quiet testament to the spiritual and cultural practices of a bygone era. Its survival, carved into the living rock, reflects a continuity of belief, architecture, and respect for the dead that shaped much of ancient Mesopotamia and western Iran.