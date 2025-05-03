Visit Kurdistan: Al-Amadiya’s stories carried by the clouds

Shafaq News/ Perched high atop a flat mountain in Duhok province, Al-Amadiya (Amedi) city stands as one of the Kurdistan Region's most breathtaking and historic destinations. Located about 90 kilometers northeast of Duhok, this ancient town offers travelers a rare blend of natural beauty, rich history, and cultural warmth.

Where History Crowns the Mountains

Al-Amadiya’s roots stretch back over 4,000 years, having been home to Assyrians, Medes, Abbasids, and Ottomans. It holds deeper historical treasures with thirteen officially registered archaeological sites, each offering a window into a different chapter of Mesopotamian history.

“Duhok’s heritage spans multiple eras,” said Kovan Ihsan, a researcher and antiquities expert at the Duhok Directorate of Antiquities, in an interview with Shafaq News. Among these layers is a reference to Al-Amadiya dating back to the 9th century BCE, when Assyrian King Adad-Nirari II called it Kur Amad — a testament to the city's ancient stature.

Notable sites include Kura Sriji, which preserves ruins from various periods, and the Al-Amadiya Gate, carved with figures believed to be from the early Simitic and Persian periods. The Zebar Gate, etched into the rocky landscape, also adds to the town’s architectural legacy.

Islamic periods, according to Ihsan, left a rich imprint on Al-Amadiya, with landmarks such as the Qubahan religious school, a former center of learning, and the Great Mosque, built in traditional mountain style. Other significant sites include the tomb of Estella, the Al-Amadiya Citadel, and forts constructed under Sheikh Taha Al-Naqshbandi, which still evoke the city’s defensive legacy.

The Khazani Temple, a Jewish place of worship dating back to the Badinan Emirate (13th–19th centuries), further highlights Al-Amadiya’s embrace of religious and cultural diversity.

“Perched at 912 meters above sea level, Al-Amadiya’s strategic location on a massive rock formation encircled by deep valleys and rugged peaks grants it natural defense — qualities that have kept its stories alive for millennia,” underscored Ihsan. “This location not only offers beauty but also serves as a natural defense.”

Surrounded by dramatic cliffs and lush valleys, the city offers panoramic views that captivate photographers, hikers, and history enthusiasts alike. Visitors can explore the old marketplace and scenic trails that reveal the breathtaking landscape. Nearby attractions include the scenic village of Kani, the serene Sipa Waterfall, and the dramatic Gali Zanta valley. Adventure seekers may also enjoy seasonal paragliding events around the cliffs, offering a bird’s-eye view of this remarkable landscape.

Nearby Stays

While Al-Amadiya itself does not have formal hotels inside the town, several comfortable lodging options are available nearby. Travelers can find motels, guesthouses, and tourist complexes along the road connecting Al-Amadiya to Duhok.

Options include the Gelye Sherane Motel and the Jwan Tourist Complex, offering modest amenities within easy reach of the town. Visitors seeking higher-end accommodations often choose resorts in nearby Sarsink, known for its cooler climate and family-friendly facilities, or larger hotels in Duhok city.

For a more traditional experience, small guesthouses around Al-Amadiya provide a cozy stay, where guests can enjoy Kurdish hospitality, homemade cuisine, and stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

Best Time to Visit

The ideal time to visit Al-Amadiya is from April to October. In spring, the town is surrounded by lush greenery and colorful blooms. Summer brings cooler mountain air compared to the lowlands, while autumn blankets the hills in golden hues. Winter offers a picturesque but chilly experience, occasionally dusted with snow.

Your Road to the Mountaintop

The Kurdish city is accessible by car from Duhok, with a drive of about 1.5 to 2 hours through winding mountain roads and scenic valleys. There are no direct public transport options; travelers are advised to use taxis or join guided tours.

Cost and Facilities

Entry into Al-Amadiya is free; visitors can roam historical sites without charge. Cafés and local eateries within the town serve traditional Kurdish meals and fresh sweets. Shopping opportunities include locally made crafts, honey, and embroidered garments.

Government Support

In April 2024, the Kurdistan Regional Government, led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, launched a major infrastructure initiative in the Al-Amadiya district to boost local services and support future tourism growth. The projects, valued at more than six billion Iraqi dinars ($4,581,369.71), include constructing key roadways linking villages, expanding electricity networks, and developing facilities.

A Journey Through Time

Standing atop the cliffs of Al-Amadiya, visitors are transported into a living tapestry of history, culture, and nature. For those seeking to step beyond the ordinary and into the heart of Kurdistan's timeless spirit, the city awaits with open gates and endless stories.