US praises Leader Barzani's efforts to unify Kurdish Parties

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Victoria Taylor, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Iraq and Iran in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs, praised Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani's efforts in dispatching his special envoy to Syria to engage with Kurdish parties.

Barzani received Taylor at his residence in Saladin Resort, Erbil, where they discussed political and security developments, as well as the latest updates on Iraq, the region, and Syria, according to a statement.

During the meeting, Taylor reaffirmed the United States' support for Barzani's initiatives, describing them as “key to bringing Kurdish parties closer together and promoting stability in Syria and the region.”

The US official also welcomed the ongoing negotiations among political parties and urged “swift action toward forming the new cabinet in the Kurdistan Region.”

Other subjects of discussion included the relationship between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government, efforts to resolve disputes, the potential resurgence of terrorism, and the importance of maintaining stability in Iraq and the region.