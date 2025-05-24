US reaffirms commitment to Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed that support for the Kurdistan Region remains a core element of Washington’s strategy in Iraq under President Donald Trump.

The statement followed Rubio’s meeting with Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Washington during Barzani’s official visit aimed at expanding bilateral ties.

Rubio commended the Region’s efforts in hosting displaced populations and safeguarding minority communities, expressing support for the KRG’s economic reform agenda, particularly initiatives targeting diversification and fiscal stability.

He also underscored the need to resume oil exports through the Iraq–Turkiye pipeline, citing its importance for economic coordination and energy security.

Barzani had extended an official invitation for Rubio to visit Erbil to continue strategic dialogue—a move both sides view as key to enhancing regional cooperation.