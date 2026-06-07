US forces down unknown drones in Duhok

Shafaq News- Duhok

US military aircraft downed two unidentified drones in Duhok province in Iraq's Kurdistan Region on Sunday, a local source told Shafaq News.

The drones were brought down in the Bajil subdistrict of Akre district, with their wreckage falling near two villages in the area.

No casualties were reported, and damage was limited to minor material losses at the crash sites.

No further details were immediately available regarding the drones or their origin.

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