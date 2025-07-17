Fresh drone attack hits oil field in Duhok

Shafaq News – Duhok

A new drone attack targeted, on Thursday, an oil field in Duhok province, in the Kurdistan Region.

A security source told Shafaq News that an unidentified explosive-laden drone attempted to strike the Maghara oil field in the Sheikhan district. However, “security forces intercepted the drone and redirected its course, preventing it from reaching its intended target.”

No casualties or damage were reported. Authorities have not yet identified the origin of the drone.

The incident is part of a series of drone attacks that have targeted oil installations across the Kurdistan Region in recent weeks.