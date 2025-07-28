Unidentified drone crashes in Duhok amid heightened security concerns

Shafaq News – Duhok

An unidentified drone crashed Monday evening in the Bardarash district, north of Duhok in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, a security source in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior reported.

The source told Shafaq News that the drone went down in a remote area and that its origin remains unknown.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the incident caused any casualties or material damage.

A local source said that security forces are investigating the crash and working to determine further details.

The incident occurred just hours after Iraq’s National Security Adviser, Qassem al-Araji, concluded a visit to the Kurdistan Region, where he emphasized that the Region’s security is critical to Iraq’s overall stability. His visit came amid growing concerns over recent drone strikes targeting the area.

According to a statement from al-Araji’s office, a joint security committee held meetings with officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and local security agencies in Erbil to review recent drone activity.

Al-Araji also noted that coordination between Iraqi and Kurdish authorities remains ongoing, with technical teams continuing to analyze data related to the recent strikes.