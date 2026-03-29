Duhok police warn against shooting at drones over safety risks

Shafaq News- Duhok

Police in Iraqi Kurdistan’s Duhok province on Sunday urged residents not to fire at drones flying over the province, warning that such actions pose a direct risk to civilian safety.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Police media officer Col. Hemn Sulaiman said shooting at drones or discharging weapons into the air is prohibited due to the risk of injury or death, noting that similar incidents have previously caused civilian harm. Only security forces and Peshmerga units, he clarified, are authorized to respond to aerial threats under official directives.

Recent days have seen frequent drone activity across the Kurdistan Region, including incidents involving drones falling in cities and attempts to target sensitive sites, including the residence of Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani.

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