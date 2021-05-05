US delegation: Kurdistan is an important ally of the US

Shafaq News / The US administration expressed on Wednesday its willingness to enhance relations with the Kurdistan Region.

The media office of the President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, said in a statement that the latter received in his office an American delegation that included the Counselor of US Department of State, House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa affairs, Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle Eastern Affairs.

The statement indicated that during the meeting, which was attended by Vice President of the Regional Government Qubad Talabani, they discussed ways to enhance relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United States, and the latest developments in Iraq and the region.

The delegation conveyed President Joe Biden's greetings to Barzani, indicating that the visit is an affirmation of Biden and the US government's willingness to consolidate relations with the region, which is considered an "important ally of the United States in the region."

The delegation praised the reform process initiated by the Kurdistan Regional Government, especially in the Ministry of Peshmerga, reiterating the US and the Global Coalition's commitment to supporting the Peshmerga.

For his part, the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region expressed appreciation to President Biden and the US support, pointing out that the Kurdistan Region is ready to develop bilateral relations with the US.

The meeting, according to the statement, shed light on the Baghdad-Erbil relations and the upcoming Iraqi elections, in addition to the strategic dialogue between Iraq and the United States and the importance of implementing the Sinjar Agreement.