Shafaq News- Washington/ Erbil

The United States on Wednesday affirmed its support for a “strong and resilient” Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) following the completion of the Peshmerga unification process, describing the Region as “a foundational pillar” of the broader US-Iraq relationship.

In response to a question from Shafaq News correspondent about Washington’s position on the milestone, a State Department spokesperson referred questions concerning the KRI’s internal matters to the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and encouraged all parties to “work swiftly and constructively” on matters that strengthen the Region’s institutions.

For Shafaq News, Mustafa Hashem, New York.

Read more: Kurdistan Region unifies Peshmerga