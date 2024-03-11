Romanowski meets KRI activists, reaffirms US commitment to peace

Shafaq News / The US Ambassador to Baghdad, Alina L. Romanowski, reaffirmed on Monday her country's commitment to enhancing peace and security in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

Romanowski posted on X, “I hosted inspirational Kurdish leaders working to advance women's rights, unity, prosperity, and diversity in KRI.”

She continued, “I reiterated our commitment to promoting peace and security for all, throughout Iraq.”