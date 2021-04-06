US asserts willingness to bolster the Energy sector in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The Minister of Electricity in Kurdistan, Kamal Mohammed Salih Khalil, received today, Tuesday, the official in the US consulate in Erbil, Lisa Donnelly, and explored a spectrum of files pertained to the energy sector in the Region.

A readout of the meeting published by the Ministry said that Donnelly accentuated her country's willingness to engage the energy sector in the Region via both loans and companies that will implement vital projects in Kurdistan.

The Minister expressed gratitude to the US government and people for the support they provide to the Region. He then reviewed a set of the Ministry's projects, inviting the US companies to invest in the energy sector in Kurdistan.

The Minister shed light on the projects of Skada, KV 400 transmission stations, and power stations that benefit from gas flaring in the Region, among other projects.

The US official cited her country's willingness to contribute to those projects via the corresponding departments and spurring US companies to invest in Kurdistan, indicating that she prepared formulas for long-term loans with shallow interests to fund those projects.