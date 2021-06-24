Kurdistan considering utilizing flared gas for power production

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-24T13:30:45+0000

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Minister of Electricity, Kamal Muhammad Salih, on Thursday discussed with the Chief Executive Officer at Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Stuart Catterall, prospects of utilizing flared gas of Sheykhan oilfield in electricity production. According to a statement of the Ministry, the project to be executed in cooperation with the Ministry of Natural Resources is expected to provide the Region's grid with 165 MW, equal to Garmyan plant, at Lower costs. On June 21, hours of power supply were reduced in the entire Region due to scaling down the gas feeding to the station of Khurmala and technical issues in two other gas power plants in Erbil.

